Fallen South Jacksonville officer honored with memorial highway
Murrayville The state has dedicated a stretch of Illinois Route 267 in the name of a fallen South Jacksonville police officer. The 'Officer Scot Fitzgerald Highway' is named in honor of Fitzgerald, 32, who was killed in 2016 when his squad car was struck by an ambulance during an emergency call.
