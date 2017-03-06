Eight Skyway track columns being painted as part of DIA's Urban Arts Project
Miami-based artist and designer Andrew Reid Shed didn't let a stiff breeze on West Bay Street deter him from starting work on the first of eight Skyway track columns he's painting as part of the Downtown Investment Authority's Urban Arts Project in partnership with the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and the city's Art in Public Places initiative. He's one of six artists commissioned to paint murals and design, fabricate and install outdoor sculptures and sculptural street furniture at more than 30 locations along West Bay and Hogan streets.
