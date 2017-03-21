Disney's $3.8 million labor violation: Costumes push paychecks below minimum wage

In this Tuesday, June 5, 2012, file photo, visitors stroll along Main Street at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney World has promised reforms after the US Department of Labor found it violating the Fair Labor Standards Act The Disney World employees who play Goofy, Mickey, and other iconic characters don't just have to spend long hours in their costumes under the Florida sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.