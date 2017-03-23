Disney helps motivate, jump-start dreams of 100 teens at 10th annual academy
Every young person attending the Disney Dreamers Academy this month had a story to tell. Some came from broken homes and were raised by a single parent but came to the academy because they have big dreams to fulfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sisters of Cherish Perrywinkle removed from mother (Jul '13)
|10 hr
|Mommies of 3
|18
|Bisexual top men in Jacksonville (May '12)
|22 hr
|Gut punch
|12
|Christianna ElMoussa
|22 hr
|Eberle
|2
|Evening Senior Romance
|Fri
|SWAKER
|2
|When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07)
|Mar 23
|emmy2
|90
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|Mar 23
|pot pie joe
|49
|Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07)
|Mar 22
|Shawn McGwyer
|88
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC