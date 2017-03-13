Development today

Development today

The Daily Record will regularly provide updates about building permits and development plans filed with the city and other agencies. * Evergreen Construction, 2081 Walnut St., contractor is P&G Land Clearing, city-ordered demolition of 12,893-square-foot building, $41,975.

