CU rallies to earn split against Edward WatersJACKSONVILLE, Fla., -...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Cumberland dropped a 4-1 decision against Edward Waters College in the opener but Jocelyn Hernandez hit a home run and collected four hits and the Phoenix scored five runs in the third inning to secure a 12-9 win in the nightcap on Thursday. Edward Waters scored one run in the second inning and two more in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead and Cumberland tried to come back scoring one run in the fourth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Sharon kenny
|110
|unsolved murder! (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|Ashley Mariah
|12
|arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07)
|7 hr
|guest
|2
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|User
|1,376
|Drunk driver with suspended license
|22 hr
|Concerned
|1
|[email protected] (at 2%)
|Thu
|WORLDLOANBAY COMPANY
|1
|Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15)
|Mar 5
|Newman
|27
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC