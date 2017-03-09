CU rallies to earn split against Edward WatersJACKSONVILLE, Fla., -...

CU rallies to earn split against Edwa...

CU rallies to earn split against Edward Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Cumberland dropped a 4-1 decision against Edward Waters College in the opener but Jocelyn Hernandez hit a home run and collected four hits and the Phoenix scored five runs in the third inning to secure a 12-9 win in the nightcap on Thursday. Edward Waters scored one run in the second inning and two more in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead and Cumberland tried to come back scoring one run in the fourth.

