Council withdraws Hemming Park historic designation bill; also honors Nat Glover
It was more about praise than protest and yeas outnumbered nays even with the expected withdrawal of an ordinance that caused a lengthy public hearing Feb. 28 about whether to designate Hemming Park a historic landmark. Concerns over some people being offended by the monument to Confederate soldiers and whether the historic designation might prevent relocation of the Confederate statue in the park led to council calling time-out on the issue that President Lori Boyer said 'turned into a can of worms.'
