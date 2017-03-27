'Cool, hip' and colorful: 100 North Laura completing renovations, adding tenants
Bellwether and CenterState Bank will celebrate their grand opening at the renovated 100 North Laura building April 13, becoming the latest tenants to join what its leasing representative considers Downtown's 'lifestyle office building.' 'We want a cool, hip building that isn't intimidating and is a place that people can go and work and collaborate and really not feel like they want to leave,' said Matthew Clark, vice president of Prime Realty Services.
