Congressman DeSantis wants Republican...

Congressman DeSantis wants Republicans at town hall meeting to a dampena protesters

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

MOUNT DORACongressman Ron DeSantis, who is holding a forum at 5 p.m. Saturday in Mount Dora, is urging Republicans to “show up in mass” to dampen the effect of “paid protesters disrupting Town Hall meetings across our state and country.” The 6th District Republican, whose district extends from Volusia to Lake ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) 11 hr Sharon kenny 110
unsolved murder! (Mar '13) 13 hr Ashley Mariah 12
arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07) 16 hr guest 2
News Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07) 17 hr User 1,376
Drunk driver with suspended license Thu Concerned 1
[email protected] (at 2%) Thu WORLDLOANBAY COMPANY 1
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Mar 5 Newman 27
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC