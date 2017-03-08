Code Cracked: Is this the truth behin...

Code Cracked: Is this the truth behind crop circles?

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Dr Horace Drew, 61, was just 10 years old when he allegedly saw an unidentified, silver, windowless craft hovering in the sky near his suburban home, in Jacksonville, Florida. The encounter lasted only moments but led to a lifelong fascination with the extraterrestrial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) 3 hr meeda 111
unsolved murder! (Mar '13) 19 hr Ashley Mariah 12
arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07) 22 hr guest 2
News Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07) 23 hr User 1,376
Drunk driver with suspended license Thu Concerned 1
[email protected] (at 2%) Thu WORLDLOANBAY COMPANY 1
Art n Illusion Hair Salon (Jun '15) Mar 5 Newman 27
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,470,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC