City wants to settle civil rights lawsuit over denying Springfield homeless veterans center
The city's rejection of Ability Housing's plan to convert this building at 139 Cottage Ave. in Springfield into permanent housing for chronically homeless and disabled people led to a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination. A settlement of $425,000, a fine of $25,000, a $1.5 million development grant and amending the municipal zoning code.
