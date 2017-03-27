City Notes: Patrick & Robinson CPAs a...

City Notes: Patrick & Robinson CPAs add partner

Patrick & Robinson CPAs, with offices in Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra, named Timothy P. Raines as partner. He joined the firm in 2012 as tax manager and is the firm's first non-founding partner.

