City Notes: Patrick & Robinson CPAs add partner
Patrick & Robinson CPAs, with offices in Jacksonville and Ponte Vedra, named Timothy P. Raines as partner. He joined the firm in 2012 as tax manager and is the firm's first non-founding partner.
