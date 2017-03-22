City Notes: IDO plans April 6 opening at Regency
Jacksonville-based International Decor Outlet said it will open its Regency Square Mall location April 6, starting with five stores and a restaurant in the first phase. IDO is a direct-to-consumer marketer of furnishings, fixtures and home decor.
