City Notes: IDO plans April 6 opening...

City Notes: IDO plans April 6 opening at Regency

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Jacksonville-based International Decor Outlet said it will open its Regency Square Mall location April 6, starting with five stores and a restaurant in the first phase. IDO is a direct-to-consumer marketer of furnishings, fixtures and home decor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll When did you first have sex, how was it? (Dec '07) 5 hr emmy2 90
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) 9 hr pot pie joe 49
News Strange & Unusual - Misprinted $20 Bill Sells f... (Mar '07) Wed Shawn McGwyer 88
Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others Tue retired old dude 3
Review: Seaco Renovations (Feb '14) Mar 17 DON MERRITT 2
please fire joy purdy and donna hicken (Jul '11) Mar 16 Chipmarc 11
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Mar 15 Bridgetffib2754 22
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC