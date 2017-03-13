City notes: Applications open for TEDxJacksonville conference; April...
The conferences have sold out each of the first five years, including last year's, which sold out in 12 days, according to a news release. 'Every year, we receive incredible applications for our conference, and we expect 2017 won't be any different,' said TEDxJacksonville Executive Producer Sabeen Perwaiz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Bridgetffib2754
|22
|jacksonville police department sucks (Jul '08)
|Mar 13
|Wtf
|80
|Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others
|Mar 12
|cole
|1
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|meeda
|111
|unsolved murder! (Mar '13)
|Mar 10
|Ashley Mariah
|12
|arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07)
|Mar 10
|guest
|2
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Mar 10
|User
|1,376
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC