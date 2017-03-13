City notes: Applications open for TED...

City notes: Applications open for TEDxJacksonville conference; April...

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The conferences have sold out each of the first five years, including last year's, which sold out in 12 days, according to a news release. 'Every year, we receive incredible applications for our conference, and we expect 2017 won't be any different,' said TEDxJacksonville Executive Producer Sabeen Perwaiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Wed Bridgetffib2754 22
Poll jacksonville police department sucks (Jul '08) Mar 13 Wtf 80
Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others Mar 12 cole 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 11 meeda 111
unsolved murder! (Mar '13) Mar 10 Ashley Mariah 12
arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07) Mar 10 guest 2
News Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07) Mar 10 User 1,376
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Duval County was issued at March 16 at 2:41PM EDT

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC