Chicagoland Family Pet Expo coming this weekend at Arlington Park

The 25th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo will run Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights. Exposition highlights include performances by rescue dogs on the Disc-Connected K9s Frisbee Dog Team, performing parrots for That Guys with the Birds, West Burb Wiener dog races, the Kitten Corral open air adoption center and the live snake tree and other crawling pets from the Chicago Herpetological Society.

