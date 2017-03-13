Aviation Authority to build $11M main...

Aviation Authority to build $11M maintenance facility; Greyhound terminal in for permitting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority intends to start construction in the fall on its $11 million maintenance facility at Jacksonville International Airport. Spokewoman Debbie Jones said the authority is relocating and rebuilding an existing maintenance facility and consolidating its warehouse/inventory facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Seaco Renovations (Feb '14) 16 hr DON MERRITT 2
please fire joy purdy and donna hicken (Jul '11) Thu Chipmarc 11
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Mar 15 Bridgetffib2754 22
Poll jacksonville police department sucks (Jul '08) Mar 13 Wtf 80
Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others Mar 12 cole 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 11 meeda 111
arlin henderson,,,,missing child . (Feb '07) Mar 10 guest 2
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC