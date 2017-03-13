Aviation Authority to build $11M maintenance facility; Greyhound terminal in for permitting
The Jacksonville Aviation Authority intends to start construction in the fall on its $11 million maintenance facility at Jacksonville International Airport. Spokewoman Debbie Jones said the authority is relocating and rebuilding an existing maintenance facility and consolidating its warehouse/inventory facility.
