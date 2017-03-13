Amazon.com-type center will bring 200 jobs and $5M investment in Westside
Whichever company leases 4948 Bulls Bay Highway in Westside Industrial Park is expected to create more than 200 jobs and represent a capital investment topping $5 million. Those employment and investment numbers are included in a zoning application submitted last week by Peter Anderson, vice president of Pattillo Industrial Real Estate.
