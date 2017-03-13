Amazon.com-type center will bring 200...

Amazon.com-type center will bring 200 jobs and $5M investment in Westside

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

Whichever company leases 4948 Bulls Bay Highway in Westside Industrial Park is expected to create more than 200 jobs and represent a capital investment topping $5 million. Those employment and investment numbers are included in a zoning application submitted last week by Peter Anderson, vice president of Pattillo Industrial Real Estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Seaco Renovations (Feb '14) Fri DON MERRITT 2
please fire joy purdy and donna hicken (Jul '11) Thu Chipmarc 11
do you have a forbidden sex story? (Aug '14) Mar 15 Bridgetffib2754 22
Poll jacksonville police department sucks (Jul '08) Mar 13 Wtf 80
Chronic Pain, Anxiety Meds and Others Mar 12 cole 1
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Mar 11 meeda 111
unsolved murder! (Mar '13) Mar 10 Ashley Mariah 12
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC