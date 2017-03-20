50 years ago: School board members se...

50 years ago: School board members seek pay increase to $400 a month

The Blanding, Main Street and Southside drive-in theaters were screening the first Jacksonville showing of Elvis Presley's new movie, 'Easy Come, Easy Go' this week in 1967. Duval County School Board members were preparing legislation that would raise their salaries, set the superintendent's salary at no less than $20,000 and pave the way for appointment of a superintendent in case the incumbent resigned before the expiration of his term.

