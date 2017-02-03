White Hall picking up pieces after Tuesday's historic fire

Three buildings are completely destroyed in the wake of a devastating fire, which struck Downtown White Hall just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. White Hall Fire Chief Gary Sheppard said the fire is being ruled as an undetermined accidental fire, but said it was most likely due to an electrical incident. He said the occupant of the fire's origin at 119 Main St. said he had plugged two electrical heating devices into an outlet and reported hearing a small "pop" upon the second heater being plugged into the outlet.

