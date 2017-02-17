Urban Construction Update - February 2017
Major construction projects have returned to the landscape of Jacksonville's urban core. Find out where as we take a brief look at the status of various developments under construction in and around Downtown Jacksonville during the month of February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News - Oberlander charged with Clay Count... (May '07)
|17 hr
|Sheri
|8
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|kenmsr
|107
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07)
|Sun
|Michele Tyson
|70
|rvz
|Sat
|Mike Estepp
|1
|Ashley Mullis
|Sat
|Concerned
|1
|Donna Deegan: Why the name change? (Dec '07)
|Feb 13
|Janie
|59
|What's up with the H problem in this town?
|Feb 13
|Bob1515
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC