Urban Construction Update - February ...

Urban Construction Update - February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Metro Jacksonville

Major construction projects have returned to the landscape of Jacksonville's urban core. Find out where as we take a brief look at the status of various developments under construction in and around Downtown Jacksonville during the month of February 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Jacksonville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local News - Oberlander charged with Clay Count... (May '07) 17 hr Sheri 8
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) 20 hr kenmsr 107
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Sun Michele Tyson 70
rvz Sat Mike Estepp 1
Ashley Mullis Sat Concerned 1
News Donna Deegan: Why the name change? (Dec '07) Feb 13 Janie 59
What's up with the H problem in this town? Feb 13 Bob1515 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC