UNF Environmental Center Presents 'Exploring Northeast Florida's Special Places' Film Screening
The University of North Florida Environmental Center and the Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida will present the official debut of "Exploring Northeast Florida's Special Places." This free film screening event will take place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Intuition Ale Works, 929 East Bay St., downtown Jacksonville, with parking available in Lot K on Bay Street.
