Signing Day Surprise: Wilson's Commitment Caps Stellar #Tribe17

Marvin Wilson, the nation's No. 1 defensive tackle recruit, No. 4 overall prospect and one of the very last players to announce his school of choice on Wednesday, sent a wave of cheering and applause throughout FSU's Moore Athletic Center when he announced on live television that he would be attending Florida State.

