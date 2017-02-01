Sam Whatley - Beaufort
Born in Jacksonville Beach, FL, he was a son of Melva Strom Joiner and the late James W. Whatley, Jr. He was a 1992 graduate of Clemson University, was employed by Spring Island Golf Course, Beaufort and was formerly employed with Southern Palmetto Landscaping. Sam volunteered with the City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville and attended Christ Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Thu
|John
|13
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Anon
|1,374
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|Jan 29
|PMucker
|291
|Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08)
|Jan 28
|BeenThereSam
|101
|I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10)
|Jan 28
|Panty boi
|63
|"Painter Paul" , Tom, and Linda
|Jan 27
|painter pauls dau...
|1
|Gentrification: A perspective from a long time ...
|Jan 27
|realworthy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC