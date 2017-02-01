Sam Whatley - Beaufort

Sam Whatley - Beaufort

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Born in Jacksonville Beach, FL, he was a son of Melva Strom Joiner and the late James W. Whatley, Jr. He was a 1992 graduate of Clemson University, was employed by Spring Island Golf Course, Beaufort and was formerly employed with Southern Palmetto Landscaping. Sam volunteered with the City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville and attended Christ Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10) Thu John 13
News Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07) Wed Anon 1,374
WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11) Jan 29 PMucker 291
Poll Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08) Jan 28 BeenThereSam 101
I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10) Jan 28 Panty boi 63
"Painter Paul" , Tom, and Linda Jan 27 painter pauls dau... 1
News Gentrification: A perspective from a long time ... Jan 27 realworthy 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC