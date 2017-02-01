River & Post restaurant is a $1 million project
River & Post Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, the dining venture planned in Summit Tower at 1000 Riverside Ave., is in for permitting. The $1 million construction project shows a build-out of 9,500 square feet on the first floor and on the ninth floor for the rooftop interior bar and outside seating with a view of the St. Johns River.
