River & Post restaurant is a $1 milli...

River & Post restaurant is a $1 million project

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

River & Post Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, the dining venture planned in Summit Tower at 1000 Riverside Ave., is in for permitting. The $1 million construction project shows a build-out of 9,500 square feet on the first floor and on the ninth floor for the rooftop interior bar and outside seating with a view of the St. Johns River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07) 31 min Anon 1,374
Review: Community Behavioral Svc - Larry Neidig... (Jun '11) 12 hr Bree56 13
Hello Tue Ftd475 1
WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11) Jan 29 PMucker 291
Poll Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08) Jan 28 BeenThereSam 101
I got caught wearing panties (Aug '10) Jan 28 Panty boi 63
"Painter Paul" , Tom, and Linda Jan 27 painter pauls dau... 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC