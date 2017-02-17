Port Orange couple arrested for grandson's fatal shooting
The Port Orange grandparents of an 8-year-old boy who died after he was accidentally shot by his brother last year were arrested Tuesday morning, prosecutors said. Sabrina Potter and Robert Potter were each charged with culpable negligence by storing or leaving a loaded firearm within reach or access of a minor resulting in death, according to the State Attorney's Office.
