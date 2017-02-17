Port Orange couple arrested for grand...

Port Orange couple arrested for grandson's fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The Port Orange grandparents of an 8-year-old boy who died after he was accidentally shot by his brother last year were arrested Tuesday morning, prosecutors said. Sabrina Potter and Robert Potter were each charged with culpable negligence by storing or leaving a loaded firearm within reach or access of a minor resulting in death, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local News - Oberlander charged with Clay Count... (May '07) Sun Sheri 8
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08) Sun kenmsr 107
News On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Nov '07) Sun Michele Tyson 70
rvz Feb 18 Mike Estepp 1
Ashley Mullis Feb 18 Concerned 1
News Donna Deegan: Why the name change? (Dec '07) Feb 13 Janie 59
What's up with the H problem in this town? Feb 13 Bob1515 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Jacksonville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC