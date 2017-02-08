Police Allege Restaurant Lets Employe...

Police Allege Restaurant Lets Employees Spit In Cops' Food

Jacksonville, Florida residents are gobsmacked over a police memo suggesting a local restaurant lets employees spit in the food of officers. Police Chief Patrick Dooley sent the memo to officers on Monday urging them to use caution when eating at Cruisers Grill.

