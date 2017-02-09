Orlando cop who mistook doughnut glaz...

Orlando cop who mistook doughnut glaze for drugs is disciplined

Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins of the Orlando Police Department has been disciplined after making a false arrest based on an incorrectly-administered drug test which identified Krispy Kreme dougnut glaze as amphetamine. Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins of the Orlando Police Department has been disciplined after making a false arrest based on an incorrectly-administered drug test which identified Krispy Kreme dougnut glaze as amphetamine.

