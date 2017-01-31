More on Idaho

Growing a Greener World "Rooftop Farm, Brooklyn, NY" Sitting high above rush hour traffic is a full production, organic farm - growing food in only 8-12 inches of soil spread across the rooftop of a New York City building. We visit this incredible 1-acre farm and learn how they are creating a whole new model for locally grown urban food that can be duplicated anywhere in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.