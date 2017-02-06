Monday, February 6th, 2017

TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Police at the Workington police station in England, who blew up a suspicions vehicle parked near the police station, before they realized it was owned by one of their own officers.

