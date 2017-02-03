Main Event entertainment facility to open Tuesday
Main Event Entertainment intends to open its first area location Tuesday at 10370 Philips Highway, a renovated former Latitude 360 center. The ribbon-cutting is scheduled noon-2 p.m. to include representatives of JAX Chamber and Mayor Lenny Curry's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Watchful Phart
|959
|unsolved murder! (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Charmaine
|10
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Feb 2
|John
|13
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Feb 1
|Anon
|1,374
|Review: Community Behavioral Svc - Larry Neidig... (Jun '11)
|Feb 1
|Bree56
|13
|WHY is Jacksonville, Florida HAS so many Racist... (Jun '11)
|Jan 29
|PMucker
|291
|Who is the hottest newsvixen in Jacksonville? (May '08)
|Jan 28
|BeenThereSam
|101
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC