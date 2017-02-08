Mad Minute stories from Thursday, Feb...

Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 2nd

A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note which appears to have been written by someone from England. Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars and that's when he spotted the bottle.

