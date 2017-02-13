Lost history: Saving what's left of S...

Lost history: Saving what's left of Sugar Hill

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Metro Jacksonville

In honor of Black History Month, here's rare images and the story of Jacksonville's Sugar Hill neighborhood. Prior to largely being destroyed by desegregation, highway construction, medical center expansion, and urban renewal, Sugar Hill was the epicenter of black prosperity in Northeast Florida.

