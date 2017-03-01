Larry's Giant Subs heading to Murray Hill
The Jacksonville-based chain is making plans to open at 1050 Edgewood Ave. S. and seeks a zoning exception, waiver and administrative deviation. Larry Raikes, who founded the company with his brother, Mitch, said the venture will be a new concept for the company.
