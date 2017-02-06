June E. Stevens | 95 | Seminole, FL.
June E. Stevens, formerly of Pittsfield, died Jan 17, 2017 in Seminole, FL. Born near Detroit, Pike County on June 21, 1921 to Floyd and Mabel Giger.
