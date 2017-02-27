Jollibee to open March 18; Wawa groundbreakings April 6
The Philippines-based chain renovated a former Kentucky Fried Chicken and A&W Restaurants building at southwest Atlantic and Kernan boulevards. It is almost 3,500 square feet and is next to The Potter's House Soul Food Bistro in Kernan Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Owner Accused of Fraud (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Hevotedhillary
|51
|What has ever happened to the Quinn Gray story? (Sep '10)
|Mon
|loyalalways
|23
|Snake Eats Neighbor's Cat (Mar '08)
|Sat
|They Pharted
|187
|Review: Dupont Grooming (Jun '12)
|Feb 24
|Cmckenzir
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Feb 22
|Roberto
|108
|Local News - Funeral Services Set for Pastor Bo... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|Babydoll
|153
|Georgia - Drug Sweeps in Glynn & Brantley Counties (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Just an Ex
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC