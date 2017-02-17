Jimmy Midyette shares ups and downs of emotional five-year journey to HRO victory
Jimmy Midyette was one of the key leaders - both in public and behind the scenes - pushing to expand the city's human rights ordinance since 2012. The Jacksonville native and lawyer at the Luna Law Firm answered questions about rough times along the five-year path, respect for the principles of a couple of City Council members who opposed the legislation and what it felt like when the years-long fight ended with a victory.
