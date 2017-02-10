Jacksonville police: Boy, 8, accident...

Jacksonville police: Boy, 8, accidentally shoots, kills sister, 5, injures brother, 4

There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from Sunday Feb 5, titled Jacksonville police: Boy, 8, accidentally shoots, kills sister, 5, injures brother, 4. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

Police say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother. The Florida Times-Union reported that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.

Nellie

Jacksonville, FL

#1 Sunday Feb 5
Tragic for little girl..her sibling and the 8/yr. Old&#128546;&#128546; &#128546;you never leave children alone in an apt. With unlocked,.illegal.gun there...
