Jacksonville police: Boy, 8, accidentally shoots, kills sister, 5, injures brother, 4
There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from Sunday Feb 5, titled Jacksonville police: Boy, 8, accidentally shoots, kills sister, 5, injures brother, 4. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:
Police say a 5-year-old girl was fatally shot and her 4-year-old brother wounded in an accidental shooting by their 8-year-old brother. The Florida Times-Union reported that the children were home alone in a Jacksonville apartment on Saturday afternoon when the shooting occurred.
#1 Sunday Feb 5
Tragic for little girl..her sibling and the 8/yr. Old😢😢 😢you never leave children alone in an apt. With unlocked,.illegal.gun there...
