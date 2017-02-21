Jacksonville Plastic Surgeons Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Labiaplasty and Recovery

Joseph Parks, MD; Ankit R. Desai, MD, FACS; and Michael A. Fallucco, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- JACKSONVILLE, FL-- - Labiaplasty, also referred to as labia reduction surgery, is becoming a more popular procedure with each passing year. The treatment is designed to eliminate excess labial tissue, a common concern among many women that can cause extreme discomfort, as well as self-consciousness about their appearance.

