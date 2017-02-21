Jacksonville man arrested after attem...

Jacksonville man arrested after attempt to meet child for sex

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Historic City News

Historic City News learned that a 30-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday on several charges after he began communicating with an undercover detective over the Internet, believing that the officer was a child. Charges were filed against James Campbell Kellow, who resides at 11355 Princessa Lane in Jacksonville, for use of a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child; attempted lewd and lascivious behavior; travel to meet a child after using a computer to lure a child; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

