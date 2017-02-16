Jacksonville hosts Chinese New Year celebration
Jacksonville's Chinese New Year celebration promises something for everyone, with events that include a run, cooking and art demonstrations, history presentations, acrobatics, tai chi and the ever-popular downtown parade. Organized by the Southern Oregon Chinese Cultural Association, the day-long event is Saturday, Feb. 18, at locations throughout Jacksonville.
