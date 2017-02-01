Is time finally right for Barnett Bank building and Laura Street Trio projects?
The first question Aundra Wallace was asked on his first day on the job in 2013 was 'How are you going to get the Laura Street Trio done?' By that time, developer Steve Atkins had been pitching his Laura Street Trio and Barnett Bank building redevelopment for more than three years. Iterations of the mixed-use project would bring a hotel, bank, retail, office space and residential to the Laura Street corridor, a critical thoroughfare Downtown.
