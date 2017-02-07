Hines submits plans for 306-unit apartment complex in Gate Parkway project
Called 'Southside' on building plans, the Hines development group has submitted permit applications for its proposed 306-unit apartment community on almost 11 acres within its larger Gate Parkway development. The name could be changed as the development is branded, which Hines has said it intends to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Texas Phart
|250
|Second Grade Boy Lives Life as a Girl (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Playground Phart
|308
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Enzo49
|268
|Strange & Unusual - MP3 Player Loaded With Porn (Dec '07)
|16 hr
|Phart Paternally
|18
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Watchful Phart
|959
|Review: Petra Marble & Stone Inc (Mar '10)
|Feb 2
|John
|13
|Orange Park School To Close (Dec '07)
|Feb 1
|Anon
|1,374
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC