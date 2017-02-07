Hines submits plans for 306-unit apar...

Hines submits plans for 306-unit apartment complex in Gate Parkway project

Called 'Southside' on building plans, the Hines development group has submitted permit applications for its proposed 306-unit apartment community on almost 11 acres within its larger Gate Parkway development. The name could be changed as the development is branded, which Hines has said it intends to do.

