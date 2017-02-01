Georgia adds bulk with 6 offensive linemen in signing class
Kirby Smart said he wanted the Bulldogs to be bigger, stronger and faster when he was hired as Georgia's coach last year. Isaiah Wilson , a five-star player from Brooklyn, New York, is one of seven players in Wednesday's signing class listed as at least 300 pounds.
