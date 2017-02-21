Fran Kinne: Staying active 'much easier'

Fran Kinne: Staying active 'much easier'

Who better to share tips for healthy living than a former college chancellor who remains active on campus and in the community as she nears 100? Frances Bartlett Kinne, who reaches that landmark age May 23, is a long-time business and community leader in Jacksonville, and was the 'first' woman in many endeavors. 'We know and the studies show us that a smile not only helps the people you are looking at or talking to, it helps you,' she said.

