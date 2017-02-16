Florida man smoked crack after face burned by car fire, police say
A man said he smoked crack on Feb. 11 after his face was severely burned because of a car fire in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded on Feb. 10 to the car fire near Arbor Terrace on San Jose Boulevard.
