First Baptist Church closer to $10M Nocatee campus

First Baptist Church Jacksonville still awaits the $10 million in donations it needs to break ground, but it is taking a step toward a new campus in Nocatee. Judson Leverette, director of business administration for Downtown-based First Baptist, said leaders continue to work on architectural plans for First Baptist Church Nocatee.

