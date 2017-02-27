Environmental Groups Announce Lawsuit Against World's Second...

WHAT: Members of the citizen-based environmental groups Environment Florida and the Sierra Club will be joined by their attorneys to announce the filing of the groups' federal lawsuit to stop violations of the Clean Water Act that are polluting one of Florida's Outstanding Waters, the Suwannee River. The groups will describe the poultry processing facility's alleged violations and speak about the pollution's effect on the Suwannee River.

