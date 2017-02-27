Environmental Groups Announce Lawsuit Against World's Second...
WHAT: Members of the citizen-based environmental groups Environment Florida and the Sierra Club will be joined by their attorneys to announce the filing of the groups' federal lawsuit to stop violations of the Clean Water Act that are polluting one of Florida's Outstanding Waters, the Suwannee River. The groups will describe the poultry processing facility's alleged violations and speak about the pollution's effect on the Suwannee River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What has ever happened to the Quinn Gray story? (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|loyalalways
|23
|Snake Eats Neighbor's Cat (Mar '08)
|Sat
|They Pharted
|187
|Review: Dupont Grooming (Jun '12)
|Feb 24
|Cmckenzir
|2
|On Your Side - Ken Amaro Answers Your Mail (Mar '08)
|Feb 22
|Roberto
|108
|Local News - Funeral Services Set for Pastor Bo... (Nov '07)
|Feb 22
|Babydoll
|153
|Jose Mejia for Sweetwater Commissioner???
|Feb 21
|Luis
|11
|Georgia - Drug Sweeps in Glynn & Brantley Counties (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Just an Ex
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC