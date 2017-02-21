El Jefe could be next restaurant in Murray Hill
Chef Scott Schwartz, owner of 29 South Restaurant in Fernandina Beach, intends to open a new concept in Murray Hill. El Jefe is heading to 947 Edgewood Ave. S. in Murray Hill, a rejuvenating Westside neighborhood that blends vacant buildings, established businesses and trendy hangouts.
