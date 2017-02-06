Cancer patients in America discover t...

Cancer patients in America discover they are Bolton neighbours

Retired teaching assistant Kath Quinn, aged 68, and Michael Saunders, aged 71, met for the first time in Jacksonville, Florida where they were getting proton beam therapy . It was during their time at the hospital when they realised they lived just yards away from each other, with Mrs Quinn from Chorley Old Road and Mr Saunders from Doffcocker Lane.

