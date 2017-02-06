Cancer patients in America discover they are Bolton neighbours
Retired teaching assistant Kath Quinn, aged 68, and Michael Saunders, aged 71, met for the first time in Jacksonville, Florida where they were getting proton beam therapy . It was during their time at the hospital when they realised they lived just yards away from each other, with Mrs Quinn from Chorley Old Road and Mr Saunders from Doffcocker Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired City Manager Could Be Transsexual Champion (Mar '07)
|59 min
|TheJerseyDevil
|20
|Second Grade Boy Lives Life as a Girl (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Grammar School Phart
|32
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Texas Phart
|250
|Second Grade Boy Lives Life as a Girl (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Playground Phart
|308
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Enzo49
|268
|Strange & Unusual - MP3 Player Loaded With Porn (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Phart Paternally
|18
|Man Caught Having Sex with a Picnic Table (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Watchful Phart
|959
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC