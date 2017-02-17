Brave Logan is our Child of the Year

Brave Logan is our Child of the Year

WE can now reveal that the 2017 North Wales Chronicle's Child of the Year will be eight-year-old Logan Sellers. Over the past six months the Chronicle has covered the story of the brave little boy's struggle with a rare type of cancer.

